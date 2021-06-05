Back behind the wheel: Feltman Junior returns to racing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ray Feltman Junior was inducted into the Huset’s Hall of Fame in 2016 after stepping away from the sport in the early 2000’s. But Feltman Junior returned to the track nearly 15 years later with a different perspective on the sport.

Ray Feltman Junior began his racing career in 1985, racing on his own until 1991.

“Then in 92 I started driving for Howard Baartman. And I drove for Howard up until 2002,” Feltman Junior said.

Feltman Junior raced against some of the best drivers to ever compete at Huset’s Speedway.

“Back in the day of course it was Marty, Dana, Dan Jensen, Wollman. We had some really good races with those guys. Had a lot of fun, lot of fun. Made a lot of good friends, lifelong friends,” Feltman Junior said.

But the three-time Huset’s Champ left racing in 2002.

“Those 15 years that I didn’t race, I couldn’t go to the races because I knew if I went I would want to race again,” Feltman junior.

But a few years later that all changed.

“I got to thank Jeremiah Christenson. He let me drive his b-mod down at Rock Rapids and first night in the car I won the heat race. In the feature I finished 7th or 8th, and then I just got the bug again,” Feltman Junior said.

Feltman Junior was back to doing what he loved most.

“It’s an addiction you know. I don’t hunt, fish. I don’t go to bars. This is what I do,” Feltman Junior said.

His return to racing has come with a different perspective though.

“The only difference now is I’m in to have fun. I’m not worried about points. I’m not worried about making every race. Last year I think I raced 7 or 8 times is all,” Feltman said.

Now he’s looking to pay it forward.

“I see some of these young kids out here that are struggling. They got some talent just like I did when I was starting out. Who knows, maybe I’ll put someone in my car and do what Howard did for me,” Feltman Junior said.

Feltman Junior says he hopes to race at I-90 Speedway in Hartford.