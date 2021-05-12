Awards Aplenty for NSIC Champion Augustana Softball

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AUGUSTANA)– The NSIC Champion Augustana softball team was well represented on the NSIC All-Conference release on Wednesday. The Vikings took Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Coach of the Year and totaled six players on the NSIC First Team, two on the second team and had three representations on the NSIC Gold Glove Team.

Kendall Cornick was voted as the NSIC’s top player while Torri Chute earned the Freshman of the Year honor. Abby Lien earned the league’s Newcomer of the Year award and Gretta Melsted was named the NSIC Coach of the Year.

In addition to the trio of student-athletes who were all named to the first team, Amber Elliott, Ashley Mickschl and Mary Pardo earned First Team accolades. Abbie Lund and Amanda Dickmeyer earned second team honors as Delaney Young, Amanda Dickmeyer and Abbie Lund were on the Gold Glove team.

NSIC Major Award Winners

Kendall Cornick | Mason City, Iowa

A top-30 finalist for the Schutt/NFCA National Player of the Year, Cornick has excelled in all aspects of the game in 2021 as she is the league’s leader in batting average (.492), on-base percentage (.554), runs scored (53) and stolen bases (32). During the NSIC season, she was a perfect 21-of-21 on steals and held a .758 slugging percentage. The two-time NSIC Player of the Week in 2021 scored two or more runs in 11 NSIC contests and recorded 11 multi-hit games during the NSIC season.

Torri Chute | Woodbury, Minnesota

Chute becomes Augustana’s third-straight NSIC Freshman of the Year award winner after leading the NSIC with 37 RBI during the conference season and is atop the leaderboard with 52 throughout the 44-game regular season. She ranks second, behind Cornick, with a .442 batting average and totaled 10 multi-hit games during conference action. A two-time NSIC Player of the Week award winner, she tallied a Grand Slam on the season and totaled five home runs and 11 doubles.

Abby Lien | Lakeville, Minnesota

The transfer from Iowa earned the league’s Newcomer of the Year award after totaling seven home runs in the NSIC season and ranking second in conference games with a .535 on-base percentage. Throughout the season, she carried a 20-game on-base streak and batted .425 during the 30-game NSIC season.

Gretta Melsted

Augustana head coach Gretta Melsted claims her fourth NSIC Coach of the Year award after leading the Vikings to their fourth NSIC Regular Season Championship. Augustana, holding a No.

1 national ranking, outscored its opponents 227-38 during the 30-game NSIC season.

Augustana’s pitching staff of Mickschl and Elliott earned first team honors after being the most dominant staff in the league. Mickschl, a native of Woodbury, Minnesota, led the NSIC 22 overall wins and 16 within NSIC action. She held opponents to a .171 batting average.

Elliott, hailing from Ramsey, Minnesota, ranked third in the league in ERA with a 1.58 and third in opposing batting average at .193 while racking up an 11-1 record in the circle.

Pardo, the NSIC’s home run leader, made it six members on the NSIC First Team. Hailing from Andover, Minnesota, Pardo hit six lead-off home runs in 2021 and led the league with 15 home runs in the NSIC season. She also recorded 28 RBI and a .359 batting average in the 30-game NSIC season.

Augustana took six of the 16 spots on the first team, three more than any other team in the conference.

On the NSIC All-Conference Second Team, Lund and Dickmeyer earned their spots after starting all 30 games at right field and shortstop, respectively. Lund, a native of Waterloo, Iowa, hit .392 in the conference season while stealing 16 bases. Dickmeyer, hailing from Woodbury, Minnesota, is a solid presence at the shortstop position totaling 38 putouts and 44 assists with a .976 fielding percentage. She hit four home runs including a Grand Slam throughout the NSIC season, the first four of her career.

The Gold Glove Team, awarded to the best fielders at each position, saw Augustana again claim a league-high with three honorees. Delaney Young earned an NSIC Gold Glove for the first time with her league-best 1.000 fielding percentage. She totaled 205 putouts at first base, was part of a double play and had three assists. Joining her on the team were Dickmeyer and Lund. Dickmeyer held a .976 fielding percentage at shortstop while Lund was a perfect 20-for-20 in chances and putouts in right field.

Augustana begins NSIC Tournament action on Thursday at 2 p.m. The tournament takes place in Rochester, Minnesota, with the winner receiving the NSIC’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.