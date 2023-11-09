VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Avon football team claimed the 2023 9B state championship, with a 32-30 win over Faulkton Area.

It was the sixth ever state title for Avon.

The Pirates trailed 8-0 after one, but they’d outscore the Trojans 16-8 in the second quarter, setting up a tie game going into halftime.

Each team scored two touchdowns in the second half.

Avon scored two of the first three touchdowns, opening 32-22 lead. Faulkton Area would close the gap with a touchdown pass.

The Trojans forced a fumble and had a last minute opportunity to take the lead, but the Pirates’ Noah Watchorn was there to knock away the pass and seal an Avon win.

The Pirates were led by Aziah Meyer who rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown. He was also named the games outstanding back and Joe Robbie MVP.

Avon finishes the season with a 10-2 record.