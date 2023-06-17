DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Dell Rapids baseball standout Austin Henry has been sidelined for the past year and a half, due to a right arm injury. Now he’s back and ready to throw.

Henry was forced to watch his senior season at Dell Rapids on the bench last year, following Tommy John surgery to his right arm.

That procedure was followed by a long road to recovery.

“There were times where it was more of a tightness in here, because of that new ligament they put in. It didn’t quite feel normal, so it took some time to kind of stretch it back out a little bit,” Henry said. “There was some tightness and there was some pain. More than anything, there was some mental stuff going on about ‘did I re-tear it? Is it fine?’ Those second guesses that I’m sure anyone gets with the surgery.”

Henry spent his first year of college at Wichita State, where he continued rehab. He wouldn’t appear in any games for the Shockers, but he did get back to throwing in the 90’s in his final bullpen.

“That’s finally the time that I convinced myself that your arms fine. You’ve just got to go throw like you have been and your arm is good, it’s not going to re-tear,” Henry said. “Since that point, I’ve just kind of never looked back and kept throwing how I know I can and it’s felt great ever since.”

Following the 2023 season, Wichita State saw changes in their coaching staff, leading Henry to submit his name into the transfer portal.

“I just felt like it was best for me and my future if I enter the portal to kind of open my sights to where I can play. I want to play for someone who recruited me and wants me. When those guys leave, it’s kind of tough to stick around.”

Henry has had several Power 5 universities reach out to him and wherever he elects to go, his new outlook for baseball will follow.

“You can only sit and watch so many games before it starts to get old man. I’m just ready to go out there and play baseball again. I kind of took it for granted before the injury and now, I promise you for the rest of my life, I’m never going to take another game for granted,” Henry said.

Henry is playing amateur baseball this summer for the Dell Rapids Mudcats. He’s hoping to pitch in their ‘Take Me Out to the Ballpark Game’ against Dell Rapids PBR on Friday, June 23.