DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — We now know the next step in Austin Henry’s baseball journey, as he will be headed to play for Oklahoma next season.

The Dell Rapids native made the announcement via his Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Henry spoke with KELOLAND Sports last week. He shared his desire to play for a team that recruits him.

“I just felt like it was best for me and my future if I enter the portal to kind of open my sights to where I can play. I want to play for someone who recruited me and wants me,” Henry said.

Austin says his next outing will hopefully be at the ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ contest when his Dell Rapids Mudcats meets rival Dell Rapids PBR.

That game is set for Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m.