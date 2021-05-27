Augustana’s Will Olson earns All-America honors

PEMBROKE, N.C. (AUGUSTANA) — The awards keep rolling in for Augustana baseball’s Will Olson. The junior catcher has already earned First-Team All-NSIC, NCBWA All-Central Region First-Team and D2CCA All-Central Region First-Team honors during his 2021 campaign.

Olson can now add All-America to the list as he has been named to the NCBWA All-America Third-Team the NCBWA announced Thursday morning.

The Viking backstop is hitting .349 on the season with 51 hits. Even more impressive, over half of Olson’s hits have gone for extra bases with 12 doubles, one triple and 15 dingers. The power numbers continue with 36 runs scored, 46 RBIs, a .753 SLG% and a .449 OBP%. His patience at the plate also shows with 23 walks on the year in addition to six hit by pitches.

Behind the dish, Olson is just as valuable with a .995 fielding percentage while gunning down 10 would-be base stealers.

Olson and the rest of the Vikings are back in action Friday at 7 p.m. for their opener in the NCAA Central Regional Tournament against Southern Arkansas.