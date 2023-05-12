EAGAN, Minn. (KELO) — Augustana’s Eli Weber was invited to the Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamp.

Weber played in 46 career games for the Vikings. He tallied 152 tackles, 21 for a loss. The three-time First Team All-NSIC selection also recorded 12 interceptions.

He is one of 42 rookies invited by the team. They are the following:

Quarterbacks (2)

16 Jaren Hall, BYU (fifth-round pick)

5 Logan Nelson, Mary (invited for tryout)

Running Backs (4)

27 TJ Cole, Ouachita Baptist (invited for tryout)

29 Tejey Green, Liberty (invited for tryout)

37 DeWayne McBride, UAB (seventh-round pick)

31 Zach Ojile, Minnesota-Duluth (invited for tryout)

Wide Receivers (7)

3 Jordan Addison, USC (first-round pick)

85 Cephus Johnson III, Southeastern Louisiana (undrafted free agent)

81 Malik Knowles, Kansas State (undrafted free agent)

86 Trea Shropshire, UAB (invited for tryout)

89 Thayer Thomas, N.C. State (undrafted free agent)

82 Cole Tucker, Northern Illinois (invited for tryout)

12 Armani Carmickle, Minnesota-Duluth (invited for tryout)

Tight Ends (2)

48 Lachlan Pitts, William & Mary (invited for tryout)

49 Ben Sims, Baylor (undrafted free agent)

Offensive Line (6)

66 Alan Ali, TCU (undrafted free agent)

63 Jacky Chen, Pace (undrafted free agent)

51 Ahofitu Maka, UTSA (invited for tryout)

61 Sam Schlueter, Minnesota (veteran invited for tryout)

59 Travis Sinclair, Bethel (invited for tryout)

60 Josh Sokol, Sacred Heart (2022 undrafted free agent)

Defensive Line (4)

69 Calvin Avery, Illinois (undrafted free agent)

76 Zach Howard, Northwest Missouri State (invited for tryout)

78 Jaquelin Roy, LSU (fifth-round draft pick)

50 T.J. Smith, Arkansas (joined practice squad in 2021)

Outside Linebackers (3)

73 Junior Aho, SMU (International Player Pathway Program)

57 Andre Carter II, Army (undrafted free agent)

90 Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State (veteran invited for tryout)

Inside Linebackers (3)

39 Abraham Beauplan, Marshall (undrafted free agent)

41 Wilson Huber, Cincinnati (undrafted free agent)

40 Ivan Pace, Jr., Cincinnati (undrafted free agent)

Defensive Backs (8)

32 Jalen Green (S), Mississippi State (invited for tryout)

20 Jay Ward (S), LSU (fourth-round draft pick)

42 Eli Weber (S), Augustana (invited for tryout)

11 Mekhi Blackmon (CB), USC (third-round draft pick)

35 C.J. Coldon, Jr. (CB), Oklahoma (undrafted free agent)

34 Justin Ford (CB), Montana (invited for tryout)

36 NaJee Thompson (CB), Georgia Southern (undrafted free agent)

38 Jaylin Williams (CB), Indiana (undrafted free agent)

Specialists (3)

9 Anthony Beck (P), Georgia Southern (invited for tryout)

43 Karsten Battles (LS), Oregon (invited for tryout)

46 Jack Podlesny (K), Georgia (undrafted free agent)