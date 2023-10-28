WAYNE, Neb. (Augustana) – In a game that saw statistics not matter, the Augustana football team fell at Wayne State, 14-12. With wintery conditions and yard lines not visible, the Wildcats ended the game with 20 yards of offense while AU totaled 289 yards.



Augustana’s first loss of the season drops its record to 8-1 while Wayne State, fighting for its playoff life, improves to 6-3.



Wayne State had a rough go on its first possession with the conditions causing three straight fumbled snaps.



After back-to-back bad snaps in shotgun formation, Wayne State was set to punt from its own end zone. However, that snap went over the punter’s head and Augustana led 2-0 with the safety.



That was all the scoring that occurred in the opening frame, while Wayne State tallied two touchdowns in the second quarter. Wayne State garnered a 7-2 lead after a five-play 47-yard drive that was capped by a 31-yard touchdown pass. The lead grew to 14-2 after a pick six by Tanner Cooper.



That was the score at halftime and through the third quarter.



In the final quarter, Augustana scored its first touchdown on a Jarod Epperson three-yard rush, part of his 92-yard rushing day. The scoring rush capped a 9-play, 60-yard drive to bring the score within five points at 14-9.



With 3:55 remaining in the game, Jake Pecina connected on a 32-yard field goal to pull AU within two points at 14-12.



Augustana got the ball back two more times to try and finish the comeback but came up empty on both possessions for the final score of 14-12.



The Vikings recorded six tackles for loss in the contest led by Kade Lynott’s two for seven yards. Jack Wilson was in on 1.5 of the tackles for loss, totaling 14 yards.



Augustana plays its final regular season road contest Saturday at Northern State. Kickoff in the Hub City is slated for 2 p.m.