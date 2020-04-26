Augustana’s Jake Lacina signs free agent contract with the Vikings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Augustana football’s Jake Lacina is headed from one Viking ship to another as the All-American signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings Saturday evening.

Lacina, a 6-foot-4 senior from St. Paul, Minnesota, enjoyed a decorated career at Augustana that culminated as the Rimington Award winner, awarded to the nation’s top center at each level. Lacina was a consensus All-America selection as a senior after helping Augustana to nine wins and the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

After taking a redshirt his true-freshman season, Lacina started all 45 games the following four seasons at center. A team captain his senior season, Lacina was named First Team All-America by the AFCA, Don Hansen Football Gazette and D2Football.com while also earning First Team All-NSIC accolades.

Lacina blocked for the NSIC’s top passing offense on two occasions, helped Augustana set single-season records for total offense, passing yards and touchdowns over his career. He also anchored an offensive line that led the NSIC in fewest sacks allowed as a junior.

Jake joins his father, Corbin, as a Minnesota Viking. Corbin, an Augustana Viking from 1989-92, played for the Minnesota Vikings from 1999-02. Jake also joins fellow Augustana alum, C.J. Ham, on the active Minnesota roster. C.J., who played for Augustana from 2011-15, recently signed a four-year extension with Minnesota.