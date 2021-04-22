Augustana’s Bowden Field set for complete renovation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) – The Augustana University Athletics Department is pleased to announce the renovation of Bowden Field, the home of the Viking softball team.

“Bowden Field opened in 1992, one year after Augustana softball’s first national championship. It seems especially appropriate that its complete renovation follows yet another NCAA Division II National Championship for Augustana softball,” President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin said. “We are incredibly grateful for the generous donors who are covering all of the bases to ensure Bowden Field reflects the excellence of our softball program and serves student-athletes and fans as one of the finest fields in the country.”

The complete renovation will be the first for Bowden Field, home of the 2019 National Champion softball team. Among the highlights, the stadium will feature suites, a plaza, chairback seating and a full turf field. In addition, the stadium, which will be built on its current site, will be slightly repositioned to allow for an expansive grandstand.

“This renovation will provide a championship experience for fans and players for many years to come,” Head Softball Coach Gretta Melsted said. “The time, effort and thought behind creating a new space for our program is exciting and appreciated.

“I can’t wait for the new field to be unveiled to everyone and for everyone to have a chance to come be part of a great experience at Bowden Field.”

Augustana will break ground on the new stadium in June and it will be completed in time for the 2022 season.

“The new Bowden Field will be reflective of the program — a championship facility,” Director of Athletics Josh Morton said. “Our student-athletes today and tomorrow deserve it, and it’s because of our softball players of the past and their competitive excellence that we are able to build it.”

The stadium, which will keep the Bowden Field name, will remain a place that the softball team looks to protect every time it steps on the turf.

“Bowden Field is a special place for us,” junior Amanda Dickmeyer said. “It’s been a long time coming and it is awesome to see everything finally come together. Our program has had tremendous success through the years and I am stoked to continue that success on this new championship quality field.”

Throughout the process, three things have been kept in mind in the design: the student-athlete experience, fan experience and championship experience for all involved.

“Everyone on our team is jumping for joy,” junior Mary Pardo said. “We all love Bowden (Field) so much, but the infield and outfield need a bit of facelift. I am so excited to get a turf field.

“I am so grateful that we will be getting a facility that so many players before us and that players in the future will be able to love as much as we do.”

Fundraising for the Bowden Field renovation continues and recognition opportunities exist. For more information, please contact Associate Athletic Director for Development Robin Anderson Thormodsgaard at 605.274.5533 or by email at robin.thormodsgaard@augie.edu.