Augustana’s Beagle wins 400 IM, breaks own school record on Day Two of NSIC Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — Augustana swimming completed day two of the NSIC Championships with a splash on Thursday in West Fargo, North Dakota. Senior Taylor Beagle kept her winning ways claiming the victory in the 400m IM in a new school record time of 4:27.40, a time that also hit the ‘B’ standards for NCAA qualification.

Minnesota State still leads through day two with 496 points, St Cloud State sits in second with 424.5 points. Sioux Falls is in third with 369.5 points UMary is in fourth with 251.5 points.

Augustana remains in fifth place, concluding the second day of competition with 162.05 points.

Outside of Beagle’s victory, the Vikings grabbed additional points in the 400 IM with junior Alysse Grohs and sophomore Ruth Huffman placing 10th and 11th in times of 4:38.79 and 4:40.79, respectively.

Other point scorers for Augustana were junior Kamryn Robarge placing 9th in the 200-free with a time of 1:54.97, senior Merriam Hagadorn placing 11th in the 100-fly hitting the line in a time of 58.57.

In the 200-yard free relay Augustana’s ‘A’ team of Robarge, junior Isabel Waite, senior Kelsey Gilbert, and Hagadorn placed seventh in a time of 1:38.66

Rounding out the evening was the 400-yard free relay, Augustana’s ‘A’ team of Hagadorn, senior Micah Hudlet, Huffman and sophomore Justine Stellmaker placed ninth in a time of 4:01.53.

Augustana returns for day three of the NSIC Championships Friday with the morning session prelims consisting of the 500-free, 100-back, 100-breast and 200-fly at 10 a.m. with finals starting at 5:30 p.m.