Augustana’s Beagle Named Swimmer of the Year at NSIC Championships

BISMARCK N.D. (AUGUSTANA) — Taylor Beagle scored 75 points through four days of competition at the NSIC Championships and became the first Augustana swimmer to be named the NSIC Swimmer of the Meet. In addition, the junior was named the NSIC Swimmer of the Year, becoming just the second swimmer in NSIC history to sweep the awards.

Beagle came away with first-place finishes in the 1000-yard freestyle, the 400-yard IM, and the 1650-yard freestyle while also scoring points in the 500-yard freestyle and being the third leg on the 800-yard freestyle.

Freshman Ruth Huffman also came away with Freshman of the Year accolades, joining Beagle as the only Vikings’ to win the award. Beagle earned the honor in 2018, and more impressive, 2019-20 is just the fourth year of Augustana swimming.

St Cloud State took home the team title with 893.5 points as Augustana placed fourth overall with 621 points.

The 1650 freestyle granted huge points for Augustana, atop Beagle’s victory, freshman Cailey Scott and junior Kelsey Gilbert also cracked the top five in the event. Scott finished in third in a time of 17:36.31 and Gilbert touched the wall in a time of 17:45.66, notching the fifth spot. Freshman Hannah Lambert also scored points for Augustana in the event.

In the 100-yard IM, the junior duo of Merriam Hagadorn and Micah Hudlet brought in points, placing 10th and 11th in times of 1:00.06 and 1:00.77.

The 100-yard freestyle resulted in a fifth-place finish from senior Destini Oehlertz with a time of 52.14 and points from senior Emma Miller bringing in a time of 53.10.

Coming away with points in the 200-yard breaststroke was Hudlet finishing in eighth with a time of 2:25.26. Following close behind was sophomore Alysee Grohs placing 10th in a time of 2:25.85 respectively.

Quotable

“I’m really proud of our team. Head Coach Lindsie Micko said. “Each day, the women raced hard and supported each other. This meet is the culmination of a lot of hard work throughout the year.”