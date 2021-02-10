Augustana’s Beagle breaks NSIC record while winning 1000-Freestyle

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AUGUSTANA) — It was a quick start for Augustana senior Taylor Beagle on the first day of the NSIC Swimming and Diving Championships in West Fargo, North Dakota. Beagle came into the 1000-free with the second-best time in the field but the reigning NSIC Swimmer of the Year and Swimmer of the Meet made the most of the opportunity and hit the wall in a new NSIC record time of 10:10.03, besting the field by two seconds.

Beagle set the previous meet record at the 2020 event with a time of 10:10.65.

Minnesota State leads at the end of day one with 206 points, Sioux Falls sits in second with 167.50 points. St. Cloud State is in third with 145.50, UMary in fourth with 97.50 ahead of Augustana sitting in fifth with 50.50 points.

Junior Hannah Oeltjen came away with points placing 12th, swimming a personal best 10:57.04.

Other point scorers for Augustana came from the 50-free with junior Kamryn Robarge and junior Isabel Waite placing 11th and 14th with times of 24.41 and 24.61, respectively.

Junior Alysse Grohs scored points in the 200 IM placing 14th in a time of 2:11.60.

The first day concluded with the 200-medley relay where the Augustana ‘B’ team placed 10th in a time of 1:52.11 composed of freshman Elise Dygert, Waite, senior Abigail Magee and junior Rebecca Schmidt.

Augustana returns for day two of the NSIC Championships Thursday with the morning session prelims consisting of the 400 IM, 100-fly, and 200-free at 10 a.m. and the finals at 5:30 p.m.