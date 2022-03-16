SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Yesterday the Augustana Vikings would fall short of a trip to the Division II Elite 8 falling to the defending national champs Northwest Missouri State, 70-56.

Win or lose, In a post game press conference, usually a coach and a player, or two, will come and speak. But yesterday, Head Coach Tom Billeter was joined by not just one, and not just two, but by all 7 of his seniors.

“I was looking all over the world for a point guard, this guy (Jameson Bryan) said I’m your point guard when he came and sat down and said coach I’m your point guard. How about Zach Scholten right there, he was on my JV team, he was my last ‘JVer’ and look what he’s done for our team,” Tom Billeter said.

“Tate Vincent, one of the best 10th graders I ever saw play, had 3 knee surgeries, you should see what he does for our team. Eric Tiedman, every day at practice, no sub, going against these two (Adam Dykman, Tyler Riemersma), two all conference players every day battling them, always coming full force. We’ve got the defensive player of the year right here (Dylan Lebrun) never missing a practice, never doing anything wrong. Look at this group, it’s a special group and thats how you win. They’re winners.”