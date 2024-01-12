MARSHALL, MN (AUGIE) — The No. 17 Augustana wrestling team earned their second ranked road victory of the season on Friday night, knocking off No. 24 Southwest Minnesota State 24-13 inside PE Gym.

The Vikings move to 7-4 overall and 2-1 in conference action, while the Mustangs fall to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in NSIC duals.

Jaxson Rohman got the ball rolling at 125 points in dominant fashion. After a scoreless first period, Rohman collected an escape, takedown, and stall point to take a 5-0 lead into the third period. He added a takedown and riding point in the third period en route to a major victory, giving the Vikings a 4-0 lead.

The momentum carried into 133 and 141, starting when Christian Olsen earned his second dual victory of the season. Trailing 2-0 into the third, Olsen picked up a pair of takedowns to earn a victory and extend the Viking lead to 7-0. At 141, Hunter Burnett made quick work of his opponent, picking up a pin in 1:35 to go ahead 13-0.

The Mustangs earned a decision at 149 pounds to find the scoreboard, but back-to-back major decisions put the Vikings back on track. Starting at 157, Connor Simmonds earned an early takedown to take a 3-0 lead. He went on to earn a second period reversal and third period takedown to secure the riding points and earn a 9-1 victory. At 165, Tyler Wagener threw a shutout that included a pair of takedowns, an escape, a stall warning, and a riding point to take a 21-3 lead.

At 174 pounds, Coy Gunderson continued the roll with a 10-5 decision. Trailing 3-1 into the second period, Gunderson tallied an escape and takedown to carry a 5-4 lead into the third period. After allowing an escape that tied the bout at 5-5, he iced the bout with a takedown and a pair of nearfall points to close the sixth and final AU victory.

No. 17 Augustana 24, No. 24 Southwest Minnesota State 13

125: Jaxson Rohman (AUG) over Carlo Arreola (SMSU) (MD 9-0)

133: Christian Olsen (AUG) over Chase Murphy (SMSU) (Dec. 6-3)

141: Hunter Burnett (AUG) over Chase Hanson (SMSU) (Fall 1:35)

149: Luke Peterson (SMSU) over Kyle Boeke (AUG) (Dec 5-2)

157: Connor Simmonds (AUG) over Sean Howk (SMSU) (MD 9-1)

165: Tyler Wagener (AUG) over Ashton Labelle (SMSU) (MD 9-0)

174: Coy Gunderson (AUG) over Lucas Hodges (SMSU) (Dec. 10-5)

184: Adam Sylvester (SMSU) over Danny Reynolds (AUG) (Dec. 7-4)

197: Caden Steffen (SMSU) over Max Ramberg (AUG) (Dec. 9-6)

285: Jacob Dykes (SMSU) over Zach Peterson (AUG) (MD 9-0)

Extra Matches

165: Payton Anderson (AUG) over Alex Ibanez (SMSU) (Fall 3:37)

174: Jonah Gruenes (AUG) over Elijah Sterner (SMSU) (Dec. 9-7)

285: Max Balow (AUG) over Jackson Esping (SMSU) (Fall 4:51)

Up Next

The Vikings return to battle Jan. 19-20, hosting Upper Iowa and MSU Moorhead for Alumni Weekend.