SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–The No. 14 Viking wrestling team soared past No. 20 Northern State on Thursday night, defeating the Wolves 23-9. The Vikings celebrated Senior Night and ended the regular season 10-10 overall and 5-4 in NSIC action. The Wolves drop to 9-5 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

Jack Huffman earned the first victory of the night for the Vikings, defeating NSU’s Teagan Block by 9-5 decision. Huffman logged three takedowns and two escapes in the match, adding a point for riding time to seal the win.

At 141 pounds, Hunter Burnett pushed Augustana’s team score to 6-3 after a win over Kolton Roth of Northern State. Burnett tallied six points in the second period to gain a lead before adding a point for riding time, bringing the final score of the match to 7-2.

Tyler Wagener pulled through to a close win over NSU’s Chase Bloomquist, winning by 6-4 decision. Wagener recorded two takedowns and two escapes in the match.

Competing at 174 pounds, Kolby Kost earned the 10-4 decision win, adding three more points to AU’s team score. Kost’s three takedowns, three escapes and riding time point were useful in the win.

Cade Mueller saw the first major decision win of the night, shutting out his opponent 14-0. With Augustana leading by three points, Mueller tallied three takedowns, one four-point nearfall, one two-point nearfall, an escape and a point for riding time to lock in the victory.

Max Ramberg defeated No. 2 Cole Huss in an upset win at 197 pounds. Ramberg worked from start to finish, taking down Huss by 9-1 major decision. Ramberg led early with a takedown, but most of his points were earned in the third period. The freshman used an escape, a takedown, a two-point nearfall, a penalty point and a point for riding time for the win.

Closing out the night with a victory, Zach Peterson earned a 6-3 decision win over Northern State’s Nathan Schauer. Peterson logged two takedowns, and escape and a riding time point in the match.

Full Results

125: Landen Fischer (NSU) over Christian Olsen (AUG) (Dec 3-1)

133: No. 12 Jack Huffman (AUG) over Teagan Block (NSU) (Dec 9-5)

141: Hunter Burnett (AUG) over Kolton Roth (NSU) (Dec 7-2)

149: No. 11 Wyatt Turnquist (NSU) over Connor Simmonds (AUG) (Dec 8-4)

157: Devin Bahr (NSU) over No. 10 Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) (Dec 2-0)

165: No. 6 Tyler Wagener (AUG) over Chase Bloomquist (NSU) (Dec 6-4)

174: No. 7 Kolby Kost (AUG) over Kelby Hawkins (NSU) (Dec 10-4)

184: No. 10 Cade Mueller (AUG) over Tyson Lien (NSU) (MD 14-0)

197: Max Ramberg (AUG) over No. 2 Cole Huss (NSU) (MD 9-1)

285: Zach Peterson (AUG) over Nathan Schauer (NSU) (Dec 6-3)

Up Next

The Vikings travel to Aberdeen, South Dakota, on February 25 for the NCAA Central Region Championships to begin postseason action. The event begins at 10 a.m.