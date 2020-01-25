Augustana Wrestling dominates in sixth-straight victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — The Augustana wrestling team rattled off its sixth-consecutive dual victory Friday night in the Elmen Center. The Vikings defeated the Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State 27-10 and moved to 6-2 on the season, 6-0 against Division II competition and 3-0 in NSIC duals.

Redshirt freshman Kolby Kost started the night with a come-from-behind victory at 184 pounds. Kost was down 6-2 late in the third period, before recording two takedowns and logging four near fall points. Kost went on to win the bout 10-6 and put the Vikings up 3-0.

Redshirt freshman Steven Hajas recorded the next win for the Vikings at 285 pounds in a 6-2 decision to even the match score at 6-6. Redshirt freshman and No. 9 ranked Jack Huffman recorded a comeback win of his own at 133 pounds. Huffman trailed 4-3 late in the third period, before taking a shot and nearly pinning his opponent. Huffman was awarded a takedown and four near-fall points in his fourth-straight individual win and Augustana trailed just 10-9.

Redshirt freshman Hunter Burnett put the Vikings ahead for good with a dominant performance in the 141 pound bout. Burnett recorded six ferocious takedowns and won a 13-4 major decision in his fifth-straight individual victory. Junior Jebben Keyes followed Burnett’s performance with a 9-6 win to give Augustana a 16-10 edge in the match.

Redshirt freshman Jacob Tvinnereim put the Vikings up 19-10 with a 4-1 win at 157 pounds. Senior Bailey Neises clinched the win for the Vikings with a 9-4 victory at 165 pounds that ballooned the score to 22-10 in favor of Augustana.

Junior and No. 8 ranked Ben Kelvington capped off the night with perhaps his most dominant performance of the season in his sixth-consecutive individual win at 174 pounds. Kelvington recorded two takedowns and four near fall points, in addition to over three minutes of riding time, in each of the first two periods to earn a 17-2 tech fall.

Kelvington’s victory made the final score 27-10 as Augustana won eight of the 10 bouts on the night.

Full Results

125: Hunter Pfantz (SMSU) over Ethan Cota (AUG) (MD 11-3)

133: No. 9 Jack Huffman (AUG) over Jackson Stauffacher (SMSU) (Dec 9-4)

141: Hunter Burnett (AUG) over Justin Sampson (SMSU) (MD 13-4)

149: Jebben Keyes (AUG) over Robert Shields (SMSU) (Dec 9-6)

157: Jacob Tvinnereim (AUG) over Nathan Moore (SMSU) (Dec 4-1)

165: Bailey Neises (AUG) over Jacob Backlund (SMSU) (Dec 9-4)

174: No. 8 Ben Kelvington (AUG) over Hayden Voxland (SMSU) (TF 17-2 4:33)

184: Kolby Kost (AUG) over Cole Hennen (SMSU) (Dec 10-6)

197: Jackson Ryan (SMSU) over Daniel Bishop (AUG) (Fall 7:51)

285: Steven Hajas (AUG) over Andrew Petersen (SMSU) (Dec 6-2)

Up Next

The Vikings hit the road this Thursday to take on the Raiders of Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. The dual is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

