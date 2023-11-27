SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana football team tied a program record with 11 wins this season before bowing out in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

The Vikings claimed the program’s first outright conference title since 1959 with its 38-19 win over Bemidji State in the regular season finale. One week later, the Vikes dominated Minnesota State 51-24 for their second-ever playoff victory.

“We still did something we haven’t done in a long time, winning in our conference championship, winning a playoff game and taking steps forward and trying to keep continuing to build on the culture that we – the senior class and I – try to continue to build on here since we came in,” Augustana senior wide receiver Logan Uttecht said.

“What a journey this group took us on Logan and the seniors that through COVID got the additional year,” Augustana head coach Jerry Olszewski said. “Our seniors just took us on such a ride this year.”

The senior class experienced a pair of 9-3 seasons before going 7-4 last year. Seniors Logan Uttecht and Devon Jones played in every game this season and broke the program record by playing in 49 career games. They served a big part in Augie winning 11 games for the first time since 2010.

“The things that they’ve accomplished and put Augustana on the map for football and raised the bar for our underclassmen,” Olszewski said. “We’ve got some really good younger players coming up and the expectation is high.”

Augustana averaged 32.7 points per game this season and limited its opponents to 20 points a contest. Its campaign came to a close with a 56-10 loss to No. 1 Colorado School of Mines.

“When you line up against teams like that, there’s a small margin for mistakes and miscues and everything else,” Olszewski said. “That gets exploited in these games exponentially.”

Augustana wrapped up the season with an 11-2 record. All but two of those wins came by more than 10 points.