Augustana Women’s Tennis earns No. 2 Seed in NCAA Central Region Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AUGUSTANA) — The No. 21 Augustana women’s tennis team earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Central Region Tournament and will face the No. 3 seed Washburn the NCAA announced Tuesday.

The tournament will be held at University of Central Oklahoma at Edmond Center Court, and will take place May 7-9.

The Vikings earned the NSIC’s automatic qualifying bid after winning the NSIC tournament for the 10th consecutive time two weekends ago. Augustana finished the regular season with a record of 18-2 (11-0 NSIC) and earned their 11th straight NSIC regular season title.

Stay tuned to GoAugie.com for match information regarding timing of the match and full NCAA Tournament Coverage.

