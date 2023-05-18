EUREKA, Mo. (Augustana) – The Augustana women’s golf team wrapped up its 2023 season with a 16th-place finish at the NCAA Division II Golf Championships in Eureka, Missouri. The championship event wrapped up the season that included an NSIC Championship for the Vikings and the first time advancing to the championship site since 2018.



“We have enjoyed our trip to the big dance!” Augustana head coach Coralee Jorgensen said. “The team (and the coaches) learned a lot.



“The course was unbelievable. Bent grass greens and fairways were familiar to our team. The rough was a bit higher than we’re used to, so the fairways and greens were the only way to score.”



The Vikings recorded 931 strokes over the three rounds and were led by Molly Stevens and her 229 strokes. Stevens placed tied for 47th individually.



Lanie Veenendall , the NSIC Newcomer of the Year, placed tied for 59th with her 232 strokes. Closing out the Vikings’ lineup was Shannon McCormick tied for 75th (+18), Lauren Tims in 91st (+26) and Masy Mock tied for 94th (+31).



“To say we are happy with our results would be a fib,” Jorgensen added. “We have already discussed what to work on individually to get back next year. We’re all already ready to go next season!”



The top eight in scoring at the tournament advance to match play beginning Friday. The Vikings’ season comes to an end after their 13th conference championship.