Augustana Women’s Basketball slips up against Wayne State, 73-61

WAYNE, Neb. (AUGUSTANA) — The Wildcats of Wayne State used a high-scoring first half to upend the Augustana women’s basketball team, 73-61, on Tuesday night inside the Rice Auditorium.

Wayne State (3-1, 1-0 NSIC) came out shooting 50 percent from the field in the first quarter, and more importantly, shot five of eight from three, to lead the Vikings 24-13.

The Vikings battled back in the second quarter with a 3-pointer from Vishe’ Rabb bringing the score to within two at 26-24.

The two teams would trade points with Aby Phipps getting a layup to bring it within one point at the 4:07 mark, 31-30.

Wayne State would maintain the hot hand down the stretch of the second quarter, highlighted by two 3-pointers within the last 4 minutes of play, leading the Vikings 42-31 heading into the half.

Both teams came out scoreless in the third quarter before a Wayne State basket at the 7:40 mark being the first points out of halftime.

The Vikings brought the score to within seven at 47-40 with Lauren Sees doing much of the work, making three free-throws and a lay-up off of a missed foul shot at the 6:01 mark.

The Wildcats would close out the third quarter aggressively, having an 11 point lead going into the final quarter, 55-44.

The two teams had offensive struggles in the fourth quarter, with Augustana shooting 33 percent and the Wildcats, stifled by the Augustana defense, not having a point with 4:13 remaining in the game.

Despite the offensive blues, Wayne State held an eight-point lead at 59-51.

The Wildcats held a 10 point advantage before foul shots down the stretch ultimately made the final score 73-61, in favor of the Wildcats.

The Vikings were led by Rabb with a season-high 18 points off the bench and Aislinn Duffy scored 17 points with Sees tallying 14. Duffy led the way with nine rebounds.

The Wildcats were led by Kylie Hammer with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Up Next

The Vikings week is not complete yet as Augustana welcomes nonconference Briar Cliff inside the Elmen Center on Saturday, tipoff slated for 3 p.m.