Augustana Women’s Basketball signs trio

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — The Augustana women’s basketball team inked three student-athletes on National Signing Day, head coach Dave Krauth announced Wednesday. Katie Leisen, Izzy Moore, and Kelsey Willems have signed their national letters of intent to play for the Vikings in 2021-22.

“We are proud and excited to welcome Katie, Izzy, and Kelsey to our Augustana women’s basketball program,” Krauth said. “These three young ladies have already distinguished themselves in their high school careers as they prepare for their senior seasons. We are looking forward to the addition of their talent, enthusiasm and character to the Augustana family.”

Katie Leisen | 6-0 | Guard | Eden Prairie, Minnesota | Eden Prairie High School

Katie is a versatile performer and listed as a 2021 top-40 talent in the state of Minnesota. She played AAU basketball for 43 Hoops this summer and was listed as a top wing performer at numerous tournaments. Leisen missed her junior high school season due to injury. In her sophomore season, Leisen averaged 11 points per contest as well as seven rebounds per game.

Leisen is undecided on her major.

Izzy Moore | 5-8 | Guard | Sioux Falls, South Dakota | O’Gorman High School

Izzy, a Sioux Falls native, achieved a preseason individual ranking of third overall 2021 player in South Dakota by Prep Girls Hoops. She was also a preseason selection for the cover and feature in the Hansen Anderson basketball preview. In her junior season, Moore averaged 12 points per game while also securing three rebounds, two assists and two steals, which helped O’Gorman go 21-0 before the cancellation of the postseason due to COVID-19.

Moore plans to major in nursing or pre-medicine while at Augustana.

Kelsey Willems | 5-8 | Guard | Chaska, Minnesota | Chaska High School

Kelsey was a teammate of Leisen this summer on the 43 Hoops AAU program. She was recognized as an extra effort player, a top defensive player and named to the All-Defensive Team at the Meltdown Tournament. During her junior season at Chaska High School, Willems averaged seven points per contest along with three assists and two steals, helping her team to a 25-6 record.

Willems plans to major in pre-medicine while at Augustana.