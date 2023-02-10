SIOUX FALLS (Augustana) –The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Golden Bears of Concordia-St Paul, 95-67, in the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night. Augustana extends its win-streak to 10 and its undefeated record at home to 13-0. The Vikings move to a 22-3 overall record while holding a 16-3 record in the NSIC. CSP moves to a 11-12 overall record while falling 8-11 in the loop.

Lauren Sees staked her claim in tonight’s contest, leading both benches in scoring with a career-high 30 points. Sees saw a perfect trip to the charity stripe seeing all nine shots from the line drop.

Aislinn Duffy recorded her 21st career double double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Duffy led the Vikings in rebounds while also leading the squad in assists with five.

Augustana held a steady lead for the entire contest, seeing as large as a 12-point scoring run to keep the Vikings ahead. AU capitalized on CSP turnovers, claiming 20 points off Golden Bear errors. Augustana saw 12 second chance points drop compared to CSP who garnered only six.

The Vikings led 42-25 heading into halftime. Sees led the squad in scoring at the half with 13 points. Duffy led AU in rebounds with six while also leading in assists with three and steals with two.

AU found its stride in the paint during the third quarter, seeing 20 points in the paint while holding CSP to eight-points in each quarter.

As a whole, Augustana shot 59.7 percent from the field while the Viking defense restrained the Golden Bears to 33.8 percent. Sees led the squad with 30 points followed by Duffy with 23, Jennifer Aadland with 12 and Aby Phipps with 11 points.

Up Next

The Vikings return to the hardwood of the Sanford Pentagon tomorrow night to face No. 14 Minnesota State at 5:30 p.m. Senior night will take place before the game while Augustana alumni recognition will take place during halftime.