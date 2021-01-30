Augustana women sweep Upper Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana women’s basketball team picked up right where they left off last night defeating Upper Iowa 92-42 on Saturday which also doubled as Senior Day. Prior to tipoff, Augustana honored its two seniors, Hannah Mitby and Izzy Van Veldhuizen.

The Vikings move to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the loop while Upper Iowa falls to 1-9, 0-8.

Augustana shot lights out the entire game shooting 51.5 percent from the field. All five starters scored at least 13 points in the victory. Junior Janelle Shiffler also scored a season-high 13 points while hitting three 3-pointers.

Augustana wasted no time, jumping out to a 9-2 start at the 7:44 mark. The Vikings set the tone defensively and were able to take advantage by forcing four Upper Iowa turnovers, scoring eight fast break points.

Under four minutes to go in the first quarter, Augustana went on a 9-0 run with three back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers from senior Izzy Van Veldhuzien, sophomore Lauren Sees and Shiffler.

The Vikings lead swelled to 18 points before the end of the opening quarter.

Augustana’s defense continued to be a problem for Upper Iowa as the Vikings caused seven turnovers and recorded four steals in the second half.

The Vikings held the Peacocks to five points in the fourth quarter, and hit five 3-pointers in the stanza to make the final score 92-42 as the final buzzer sounded.

Augustana was led in scoring by Van Veldhuizen with 16 points, fellow senior teammate Mitby led the team in rebounds with nine. She also added 14 points, tied a career-high with six assists and came away with five steals. Also scoring in double figures were Aislinn Duffy with 15 points while Jennifer Aadland and Lauren Sees each tallied 13.

The Peacocks were led by Lexie Lodermeier with nine points and eight rebounds. The Vikings return to action next week, traveling to Marshall, Minnesota, for a weekend of contests against Southwest Minnesota State. Friday’s game is slated for 6 p.m. and Saturday’s at 4 p.m.