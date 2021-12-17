Augustana women stop 4 game skid with 73-52 win over Upper Iowa

FAYETTE, IOWA (AU) – The Augustana women’s basketball team made strides in the right direction defeating Upper Iowa in Fayette, Iowa, on Friday night, 73-52.

The Vikings are elevated to 4-5 overall and 1-5 within the NSIC while the Peacocks move to 2-9 and 0-6 in the loop.

Vishe’ Rabb had a big hand in the Viking’s success as she scored a new career-high 22 points along with nine rebounds and four assists in the victory.

The Vikings got out to a quick start with an 8-0 lead heading into the media timeout. Rabb and Aislinn Duffy connected on 3-pointers with Duffy also scoring from the block on the next offensive possession.

Augustana’s offense cooled off in the final minutes of the first quarter allowing the Peacocks to narrow the lead. Free throws down the stretch from Rabb would end the quarter with the teams tied at 16.

Three turnovers from Augustana early in the second quarter allowed the Peacocks to outscore the Vikings 11-4 with just under four minutes played.

Augustana made it a 27-26 game heading into the media timeout, courtesy of back-to-back threes from Jennifer Aadland and Lauren Sees.

A 7-0 run helped the Vikings regain the lead with Johanna Miller tallying four of the seven points during the run to make it 33-28 in favor of Augustana.

Augustana finished the second half perfect from long range, making four-for-four. Additionally, the Vikings held the Peacocks to 25 percent shooting from the field to lead UIU 38-28.

The Viking’s defensive efforts continued into the third quarter, holding Upper Iowa scoreless for almost the first five minutes of the quarter.

Augustana entered the fourth quarter with a 16 point lead at 58-42.

The long-range game of the Vikings stayed consistent in the final quarter of action, as AU would make three additional triples to total 13 on 50 percent shooting. Augustana would come away with a 73-52 victory.

Duffy continued her double-double streak with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Both Katie Guentzel and Michaela Jewett scored career-high points with Jewett scoring eight and Guentzel scoring six.

The Peacocks were led by Jessica Musgraves with 13 points and eight rebounds.