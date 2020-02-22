Augustana women roll past rival USF 79-56

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana women’s basketball was able to extend its winning streak Friday night besting No. 16 Sioux Falls in a historic rivalry showdown, 79-56. It marked Augustana’s first win over a ranked opponent since the 2017-18 season.

The win improves the Vikings’ record to 16-9 on the season and 12-9 in NSIC action. Sioux Falls, who celebrated clinching a South Division Championship prior to the game, falls to 23-5 overall and 16-5 in league play.

It was USF who struck first after an offensive rebound coming from the opening tip. Redshirt freshman Aislinn Duffy responded by hitting a three at the top of the key, making the score 3-2 in the Vikings favor with 7:44 left in the first quarter. A 3-pointer from senior McKenzee Zilverberg allowed the lead to grow by five.

Senior Hannah Mitby then went on to score the Vikings next five points, having a fast break layup and an and-one on the next possession making the score 15-5 Augustana. Freshman Lauren Sees hit a basket with 40 seconds to go in the first quarter allowing the lead to swell to 14 to finish the first quarter 19-5.

Mitby was able to pick up where she left off in the first quarter, getting to the foul line and sinking both baskets. Duffy made her presence known, scoring two consecutive baskets to extend the Vikings’ lead to 25-8. USF then went on its own four-point run before senior Hana Beyer found the back of the net from deep making the score 28-12.

Janelle Shiffler and Sees came away with a few baskets with Shiffler getting a layup in the paint to give the Vikings their biggest lead of the night at 39-19 with 1:20 to go in the first half. USF found a quick basket and found its way to the free throw line to shrink the lead back to 16 to end the half.

Zilverberg found her own rebound to get a fresh shot clock leading to a shooting foul for senior Abby Hora where she made one of two. Hora then found space to get off her signature jump shot from the elbow to bring the Vikings lead to 18. Zilverberg and redshirt freshman Lizzy Karp were able to combine for eight points with under three minutes left in the third.

The Vikings then closed the third quarter leading 63-43.

Duffy fire-started the Vikings fourth quarter, scoring four points in the first minute and a half. Free throws by Mitby let Augustana take it’s biggest lead of the game at 24 points with 5:42 left in the contest. The next possession saw sophomore Katie Guentzel get on the scoreboard, sinking a shot in the paint.

Two offensive rebounds by senior Hana Beyer and one from Hora allowed the Vikings to eat up the clock before coming away with two free throws from Beyer. Hora sank a fading baseline jump shot to make the score 79-52 with under a minute left before settling on the final score of 79-56.

The Vikings shot 47.4 percent from the field in the contest as three Vikings came away with double-digit points lead by Duffy’s 19. Mitby added 16 and Zilverberg totaled 11. Four different Vikings recorded at least one steal. USF shot 37.7 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from the three.

The Vikings have a quick turnaround, heading to Marshall, Minnesota, to face Southwest Minnesota State Saturday, with tip-off slated for 4 p.m. closing out the regular season for Augustana.

–GoAugie.com–

