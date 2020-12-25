Augustana Women ready to make some noise in the NSIC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana Women’s basketball team was selected to finish 2nd in the NSIC’s South Division in the conference’s preseason coaches’ poll. The Vikings lost their top scorer from a year ago, as well as the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year, but have plenty of talent back, and are itching to get back out on the court.

By the time Augie’s game against MSU Moorhead arrives, it’ll have been 307 days since the last time they took the court.

“Going to be kind of surreal that we made it this far. I know we’re all really excited and we’re itching to get the first game underway. We are starting to prepare for Moorhead. I think we’re really excited to show everybody what we got,” Senior Hannah Mitby said.

Injuries from last season helped players like Hannah Mitby and Aislinn Duffy find their roles.

“It took a couple weeks to kind of get our footing again once we had to seriously change our lineup. But then we started playing good basketball and these kids just took advantage of the opportunity,” Head Coach Dave Krauth said.

Vishe’ Rabb will be back for Augie after she averaged more than 14 points per game before a knee injury ended her season last year just 6 games in.

“We’re hoping in her case, around early yet in this season, I’m saying into early January we hope to have her back,” Krauth said.

Augie would typically scout their Friday opponents pretty heavily in past years, but with playing the same opponent in back-to-back days, it should make scouting a little easier.

“You know Friday night we’re giving them stuff and a quick walk through and maybe a little film on Saturday and away we go, but now, hopefully you’re not surprised by the team you’re playing,” Krauth said.

With some key guards back, and some length in the post, the Vikings feel they have the tools this year to make some noise in the NSIC.

“I think if we just rely on each other, we’ll be able to play amazingly. Our post players they know what they’re doing, be confident in each other. We’re going to show some people what we’re made of this season I think,” Mitby said.

Augustana opens its season on January 2nd against MSU-Moorhead. Tip-off for that game is set for 4:00. The Vikings and Dragons will then play again on January 3rd, also at 4:00.