SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana women’s basketball team is headed to the Division II NCAA Tournament, as they earned an at-large bid in Sunday’s selection show.

The Vikings will now play Missouri Southern State in the first round of the tournament. The Vikings enter with a 25-5 record, while their opponent sits at 27-6.

The two teams have a common opponent, with that being Minnesota Duluth. Augie split the season series against Duluth, while the Lions won by three.

“We’re in a very strong region, anybody can beat anybody which isn’t the case sometimes depending on what you’re comparing it to,” Augustana head coach Dave Krauth said.

“I still don’t think we’ve played our best basketball yet, so this is a perfect time to play our best basketball. This past week and a half of practice has been really, really good,” Augustana guard Lauren Sees said.

Augustana and Missouri Southern State will play on Friday in Duluth at noon.