BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Augustana women’s basketball team outscored Bemidji State 40-15 to close the game and overcome a 20-point deficit to defeat the Beavers, 69-64, on Friday night in Bemidji, Minnesota.

The Vikings are elevated to 10-7 overall and 6-7 within the NSIC while the Beavers move to 10-8 overall and 8-6 within the loop.

At the 6:21 mark in the third quarter, the Vikings faced its largest deficit of the game at 49-29. From that point, Augustana would make a run for it, scoring 11 unanswered points.

Vishe’ Rabb scored five-straight points for the Vikings to start the run, making a layup and earning three points from the free-throw line.

Aby Phipps would follow Rabb, converting an old-fashioned three-point play.

Kenzie Rensch, known for giving ball handlers trouble, had back-to-back steals that translated into layups for the Vikings to put the Beavers on their heels, as the lead diminished to eight points at 49-41.

Rabb and Rensch would account for two more baskets before the conclusion of the third quarter, with Rensch’s basket once again coming off of a steal to head into the final quarter of play down six, 55-49.

A steal by Rabb with 1:33 to go in the game would not only translate into a layup to give Augustana a 64-62 lead, one it would not lose.

The Beavers had chances down the stretch to tie, or regain the lead, but would be forced to foul and extend Augustana’s lead to 69-64 before the final buzzer sounded.

Rabb led the Vikings scoring 20 points going 7-of-8 from the charity stripe, while Jennifer Aadland scored 11 points.

Aislinn Duffy was just shy of a double-double having nine points to pair with 11 rebounds.

Augustana had 12 steals in the game, as Rensch accounted for five while Rabb had four.

The Vikings had an impressive showing from its bench accounting for 22 points.

The Beavers were led by Rachael Heittola with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Up Next

After Saturday’s game was canceled at Minnesota Crookston, the Vikings will be back in action hosting Winona State and Upper Iowa on Friday and Saturday next week. Friday’s contest will be at the Sanford Pentagon taking place at 5:30 p.m. The tilt against Upper Iowa will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday inside the Elmen Center.