DULUTH, Minn. (Augustana) – The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated No. 10 Minnesota Duluth, 53-51, in Duluth, Minnesota, on Saturday night. Augustana snapped the Bulldogs undefeated record in the NSIC and granted UMD its first loss since November. The Vikings advance to a 19-3 overall record and holds a 13-3 record in the NSIC. UMD moves to a 18-3 overall record while falling 15-1 in the loop. Tonight’s win was the Vikings second win against a ranked opponent this season.

Lauren Sees found her footing early, starting the contest with the first six points for AU. UMD found success behind the arc seeing three 3-pointers drop in the first quarter. AU held off the Bulldogs in the paint restricting UMD to the charity stripe and 3-point line, with no points in the field.

Efficient defense continued for both squads into the second quarter. Michaela Jewett opened the scoring for the Vikings seeing five points from a layup followed by a 3-pointer. Aislinn Duffy saw one point from the charity stripe for the lead. Brooke Olson closed out scoring with a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 18-16 lead heading into halftime.

At the half, Augustana was led in scoring by Sees with six points while Jewett grasped five rebounds and three steals. There were seven lead changes and three ties in the first half alone.

Augustana found its stride in the third quarter seeing a layup from Duffy and a jumper from Sees to tie the score at 20. A mid-quarter 9-2 run for the Vikings highlighted by a 5-0 run from Sees sent AU up by five with three minutes left to play in the third period. The Bulldogs responded with a 3-pointer to close the scoring run but the Vikings blazed through with a 6-0 run to end the period.

The Bulldogs came back with a vengeance in the fourth quarter seeing a 9-2 run to tie the game at 39. Duffy haltered the UMD run with a wide open 3-pointer from the top of the key to shut down the Bulldog’s momentum. Duffy and Sees led the way in scoring, seeing a layup and two trips to the charity stripe for Sees. UMD took advantage of AU fouls, seeing five-straight points at the free throw line to tie the game at 51. In the final seconds, a contested rebound granted Jewett a trip to the free throw line where she knocked down both shots to win the game 53-51.

Overall, Augustana was led in scoring by Sees with 22 points. Jewett led the VIkings with 11 rebounds and three steals. AU shot 37 percent from the field being 20-of-54. Augustana held UMD to just 30 percent from the field. The Vikings have picked up their seventh-straight win this season.

Up Next

The Vikings continue road action next weekend against Winona State and Upper Iowa. AU will face WSU on Friday and UIU on Saturday. Friday night’s tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. while Saturday night’s game is slated for 5:30 p.m.