SIOUX FALLS (Augustana) – The Augustana women’s basketball team fell to No. 14 Minnesota State, 83-61, Saturday in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings move to a 22-4 overall record while sitting 16-4 in the NSIC. MSU moves to a 21-3 overall record while sitting 17-3 in the loop.

The night began with the Vikings and the Mavericks trading back-and-forth points. The Mavericks found a quick spark with a 6-0 run at the mid-way point of the first quarter.

Augustana entered the second quarter with a vengeance with the help of Lauren Sees who sparked a 6-2 run for AU to close the scoring gap to three. However, a mid-quarter 15-0 run for MSU sent the Mavericks up by 17 at the 3:36 minute mark of the second quarter. AU found a perfect trip to the charity stripe being 8-of-8, however, a fired up MSU offense mirrored efficiency on the Mavericks side.

Augustana trailed 45-27 heading into halftime. Lauren Sees led the squad in points with nine, while Aislinn Duffy led the group with seven rebounds.

Minnesota State returned to the second half continuing their offensive success, shooting 44.4 percent in the third period and 46.6 percent in the fourth. Turnovers were the Vikings demise as the Mavericks capitalized by scoring 35 points from AU errors.

The Vikings were able to stump the Mavericks in the fourth quarter, outscoring MSU, 23-21, in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Augustana was led in scoring by Sees with 27 points. Duffy led AU with 11 rebounds while CJ Adamson led with four assists. The Vikings shot an efficient 85.2 percent from the free throw line shooting 23-of-27 the entire contest.

Up Next

Augustana returns to the Sanford Pentagon next Thursday to face SMSU at 7:30 p.m., then the Vikings will travel to cross-town foe Sioux Falls, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.