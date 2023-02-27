SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) – The Augustana women’s basketball team fell to the Bulldogs of Minnesota Duluth, 76-59, during the NSIC Semifinals in the Sanford Pentagon Monday. Augustana wraps up its NSIC season with a 26-4 overall record. Minnesota Duluth advances to the NSIC Tournament Finals with a 26-3 overall record.

Minnesota Duluth found an early spark with a 6-0 run to open the contest. The NSIC North Division Player of the Year, Brooke Olson, was responsible for four of the Bulldogs six points. UMD held their lead for the remainder of the period, digging a 14-point deficit for Augustana.

The Vikings crawled back in it during the second period chipping away at the deficit. Augustana found its own spark during the quarter with a 7-0 run to pull within seven. UMD and AU traded back-and-forth points the remainder of the half. The Vikings won the shooting percentage fight during the second quarter seeing 47 percent of their shots fall compared to the 46 percent from the Bulldogs. Augustana out scored Minnesota Duluth, 20-16 in the second quarter.

At the half, UMD led 38-34. Aislinn Duffy led Augustana in scoring and rebounds with 12 points and six rebounds. Jennifer Aadland and Michaela Jewett had an almost identical state line with each totaling seven points and four boards.

Minnesota Duluth returned to the second half with a vengeance, opening the half with a 15-3 run. In the third period, UMD outscored AU, 23-7, handing a deficit the Vikings could not return from.

Augustana closed the deficit to 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Augustana was led by 24 points and nine rebounds. Aadland was next with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Augustana, who was No. 5 in the latest NCAA Central Region Rankings, will learn their NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com for NCAA Tournament information where the top eight teams in the region advance to the tournament.