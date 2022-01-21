Augustana women fall at home 64-61 against Minnesota Duluth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (UA) – A 22-point third quarter from Minnesota Duluth was too much for the Augustana women’s basketball team to bounce back from as the Vikings fell to Minnesota Duluth, 64-61, on Friday night inside the Sanford Pentagon.

After two quarters of play, neither team had a convincing lead, heading into halftime with Augustana leading UMD by two, 34-32.

Minnesota Duluth (13-4, 11-2) shot 9-of-16 (.563) from the field in the third quarter, outscoring Augustana (9-6, 5-6) 22-12 going into the final quarter of play with an eight-point cushion at 54-46.

Vishe’ Rabb helped the Vikings get back into the game, accounting for seven points in the quarter. Rabb cut the Bulldogs lead to three points on an inbounds when Lauren Sees dished a pass for a 59-56 score.

Two possessions later, Aislinn Duffy would bring the ball down the court and knock down a triple from the top of the key to tie the game at 59-59 with 3:09 to go.

The next possession, UMD answered with a three of its own. Duffy returned down the court and delivered a basket on the block to bring the Vikings within one at 62-61.

However, despite chances down the stretch for Augustana, the Bulldogs snuck away with victory hitting shots from the charity stripe to snap Augustana’s six-game win streak with the final score being 64-61.

Augustana was led by Duffy with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Rabb also scored in double-figures having 17 points shooting 7-of-11 from the field.

Minnesota Duluth was led by Ann Simonet with 14 points while Brook Olson, Maesyn Thiesen and Sarah Grow all had six rebounds.