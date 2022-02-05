SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – A 9-2 run midway through the fourth quarter was the decider for the Augustana women’s basketball team to put away Upper Iowa, defeating the Peacocks 68-64 inside the Elmen Center on Saturday afternoon.

Augustana moves to 12-7 overall and 8-7 within the NSIC while Upper Iowa falls to 5-17 and 2-14 in the loop.

The Vikings started the game well defensively, causing eight turnovers while going 8-of-10 from the charity stripe to take a 17-11 advantage after 10 minutes played.

Augustana continued the defensive efforts in the second quarter, holding the Peacocks to six points to outscore UIU 18-6, giving the Vikings a 35-17 advantage going into halftime.

Aislinn Duffy accounted for five of the Vikings 18 points with two baskets on the block and a make from the charity stripe.

Upper Iowa shot 58.8 percent from the field in the third quarter to cut Augustana’s lead down to six at 46-40.

The Peacocks got to within one point with 6:12 remaining in the game. However, the Vikings would put together a 9-2 offensive spurt to regain momentum.

Augustana’s starters came alive, with Duffy contributing four points while Vishe’ Rabb, Janelle Shiffler, and Lauren Sees all found baskets to give the Vikings a 10 point lead with under 3 minutes to play.

The Peacocks would cut the lead to three points before being forced to foul, ultimately deciding the game at 68-64 in favor of the Vikings.

Duffy finished with 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the Vikings.

Sees and Rabb joined Duffy with double-figure scoring with Sees having 14 points and Rabb accounting for 10.

Upper Iowa was led by Mia Huberty with 21 points while Jessica Musgrave had 11 rebounds.