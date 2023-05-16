EUREKA, Mo.–The Augustana women’s golf team completed the first day of stroke play at the NCAA DII Championships in 17th place. The course at Fox Run Golf Club is a par 72, 6,187 yard course.The team totaled 309 strokes through the first round of play. Molly Stevens, Lanie Veenendall and Masy Mock lead the Vikings following the first round, placed in a tie for 47th place.
Stevens, Veenendall and Mock logged 76 (+4) strokes in the first round at Fox Run Golf Club. Lauren Tims followed with 81 (+9) strokes while Shannon McCormick rounded out the team at 83 (+11) strokes.
Veenendall leads the team with 14 pars and Mock has recorded four birdies at the start of the tournament
The Vikings return to the course Wednesday to continue stroke play.