EUREKA, Mo.–The Augustana women’s golf team completed the first day of stroke play at the NCAA DII Championships in 17th place. The course at Fox Run Golf Club is a par 72, 6,187 yard course.The team totaled 309 strokes through the first round of play. Molly Stevens , Lanie Veenendall and Masy Mock lead the Vikings following the first round, placed in a tie for 47th place.

Stevens, Veenendall and Mock logged 76 (+4) strokes in the first round at Fox Run Golf Club. Lauren Tims followed with 81 (+9) strokes while Shannon McCormick rounded out the team at 83 (+11) strokes.

Veenendall leads the team with 14 pars and Mock has recorded four birdies at the start of the tournament

The Vikings return to the course Wednesday to continue stroke play.