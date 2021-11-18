Augustana Volleyball rallies to top CSP and advance to NSIC Semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — The Augustana volleyball team’s season lives on after defeating Concordia-St. Paul, 3-1 (25-17, 34-32, 25-13, 25-23), in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament on Thursday, inside the Sanford Pentagon.

“I am really proud of the resilience in our team today,” head coach Jennifer Jacobs said. “They fought for it hard the whole time and played confidently.

“Good things happen when we are aggressive and they did a great job!”

With the win, Augustana advances to the semifinals of the NSIC Tournament for the first time since 2017.

After dropping the first set 25-17, the Vikings would bounce back for the second set.

The second set was the deciding factor of the match. Neither team would let up as the score ran up to 30-30. The two teams would tie eight times with Augustana coming out of the marathon, 34-32, to tie the match at 1-1.

After being tied at 6-6 in the third set, the Vikings would score three unanswered points, highlighted by a kill from senior Payton Rosendahl.

Two Golden Bear points later, Augustana would put together a six-point run with kills by Callie Hohenhaus and senior Grace Haberland, who ended the run with a service ace.

The Vikings’ offense would come up big later in the set having another six-point run to bring the Augustana to match point, 24-12.

During the run, three Vikings accumulated kills with Kate Reimann having two, while Maddy Guetter and Rosendahl accounted for one apiece.

CSP would score once before a Rosendahl kill would give Augustana a 2-1 lead in the match.

Augustana was down by four early in the fourth set. However, the Vikings would put together an incredible 12-point run to flip the score to 17-11 in favor of Augustana.

During the run, Guetter accumulated six kills, with the run ending with a service ace, also coming from Guetter.

The Golden Bears were able to get back into the set, being tied at 21-all.

Guetter would have the honors to send the Golden Bears home, delivering her 22nd kill of the match to win set four, 25-22.

Rosendahl and Reimann both had 13 kills in the victory.

The Vikings were led by Guetter with 22 kills, Avery Thorson with 50 assists with Erika Bute and Guetter both accumulating 17 digs.

The Golden Bears were led by Jasmine Mulvihill with 22 kills, Teagen Starky with 32 assists and Tori Hanson and Emma Schmidt both having 13 digs.

Up Next

The Vikings are set to face Winona State in the semifinals Friday slated for 4:30 p.m.