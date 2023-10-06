SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) — The Augustana volleyball team dominated in front of the home crowd on Friday night, winning 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 against the Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles.

The win moves the Vikings to 6-9 overall and 3-4 in NSIC play, while the loss drops the Golden Eagles to 3-12 overall and 1-6 in NSIC action.

Maya Wente had it rolling offensively, tallying 16 kills while hitting .519 to fuel the Vikings. Reagan Jansen collected nine kills, and Piper Asche , Callie Hohenhaus , and Kia Kriener each recorded six kills.

Erika Bute dug out 17 attacks, while Lucy Bartee added 10 digs to lead the defense. Bartee also added 45 assists, a pair of blocks, and a kill. AU played a season-high 14 players in the match, with 13 recording either a kill or a dig.

The Vikings outhit the Golden Eagles .312-.122 while recording more kills (53-22), digs (51-33), and aces (7-5).

AU opened the match with three of the first four points, as Kriener delivered a kill and Hohenhaus delivered a pair to jump out to an early advantage. UMC claimed its first lead at 4-3, but the Vikings responded with a 6-1 run, led by three Jansen kills, to retake the lead at 9-5. After a pair of Golden Eagle points, AU responded with a 12-3 run with four kills each from Kriener and Wente powering the Vikings to a 21-10 lead. That would get cut to as few as eight, but a 3-1 run to end the set handed AU a 1-0 advantage.

Set two saw a nearly identical start, as an Asche kill, Asche and Hohenhaus block, and Jansen kill gave the Vikings a 3-1 lead before a 4-0 run put UMC ahead 5-3. The Golden Eagles led as late as 10-9 before a 10-3 AU barrage handed them a 19-13 lead. The Vikings held that lead to 24-18, when a Brooke Berens kill closed the set and gave AU a 2-0 lead into the break.

Following the intermission, the Golden Eagles caught fire, scoring the first five points and led by as many as six at 9-3. The Vikings began to chip away from there, closing the gap to 13-11 before a 3-0 UMC run gave them a 16-11 lead. Wente took the match into her own hands from there, delivering six kills in a 10-0 run to pump AU ahead 21-16, and, after a pair of UMC points, recorded another kill and block assist while Kiylah Franke added a pair of aces as part of a 4-0 run to close the match.

The Vikings return home Saturday afternoon, hosting Bemidji State at 5 p.m., at the Elmen Center.