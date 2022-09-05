SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — Augustana volleyball lands at No. 24 in the AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll following the second week of competition.

The No. 24 Vikings are coming off a spectacular weekend at the Sanford Pentagon with four straight wins against SD Mines, MSU Moorhead, Truman State, and Northern State. The Vikings have an 8-0 record so far in 2022 with NSIC play opening up this weekend at the Elmen Center.

The Vikings brought a fired up offense to the Augustana Volleyball Classic finishing the weekend with six Vikings totalling over 20 kills apiece over the course of four games. Maddy Guetter brought the heat with 60 kills, a team-high 10 aces and 10 total blocks. Kate Reimann hammered in 57 kills, four aces, and 6 blocks. Avery Thorson topped off the weekend with 175 assists, 22 kills, and seven blocks in week two.

On the defensive side, Piper Asche led the Vikings this weekend in total blocks with 18 averaging 1.13 a set. Libero Erika Bute reached triple figures this weekend with 101 digs, averaging 6.31 a set, and rallied home 5 aces.

Up Next

Augustana hosts Minnesota State in the Elmen Center Friday at 6 p.m., followed by a Saturday night matchup against Concordia St. Paul at 5 p.m. The contests are the start of NSIC action.