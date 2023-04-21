SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana and USF women’s tennis teams both earned wins in the NSIC quarterfinals Friday.
The top-seeded Vikings prevailed 4-0 over Minnesota Duluth.
Singles
- Florentia Hadjigeorgiou (AU) beat Shay Callaway, 6-1, 6-1
- Laura Arce Vieyra (AU) beat Abby Johnson, 6-0, 6-0
- Margarita Chouliara (AU) beat Carly Chaney, 6-4, UF
- Gabriela Jancikova (AU) beat Oliiva Honsey, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
- Laura Arce Vieyra/Gabriela Jancikova (AU) beat Carley Chaney/Abby Johnson, 6-0
- Senem Ocal/Emily Granson (AU) beat Brynne Folden/Olivia Honsey, 6-0
Meanwhile, the Cougars topped St. Cloud State 4-1.
SINGLES
- Katelyn Nesheim beat Maria Molitor 6-0, 6-2
- Sydney Osburn beat Claudia Munoz Perez 6-3, 6-3
- Ella Hancock Arisa Kashima 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
- Danielle Thorfinnson and Talia Janos beat Johana Brower and Claudia Munoz Perez 6-4
- Ella Hancock and Sydney Osburn beat Oriana Grott and Maria Paz Aoki 6-0
The two Sioux Falls schools will face off Saturday at 2 p.m. at Huether Match Pointe.