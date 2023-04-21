SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana and USF women’s tennis teams both earned wins in the NSIC quarterfinals Friday.

The top-seeded Vikings prevailed 4-0 over Minnesota Duluth.

Singles

  1. Florentia Hadjigeorgiou (AU) beat Shay Callaway, 6-1, 6-1
  2. Laura Arce Vieyra (AU) beat Abby Johnson, 6-0, 6-0
  3. Margarita Chouliara (AU) beat Carly Chaney, 6-4, UF
  4. Gabriela Jancikova (AU) beat Oliiva Honsey, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

  1. Laura Arce Vieyra/Gabriela Jancikova (AU) beat Carley Chaney/Abby Johnson, 6-0
  2. Senem Ocal/Emily Granson (AU) beat Brynne Folden/Olivia Honsey, 6-0

Meanwhile, the Cougars topped St. Cloud State 4-1.

SINGLES

  1. Katelyn Nesheim beat Maria Molitor 6-0, 6-2
  2. Sydney Osburn beat Claudia Munoz Perez 6-3, 6-3
  3. Ella Hancock Arisa Kashima 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

  1. Danielle Thorfinnson and Talia Janos beat Johana Brower and Claudia Munoz Perez 6-4
  2. Ella Hancock and Sydney Osburn beat Oriana Grott and Maria Paz Aoki 6-0

The two Sioux Falls schools will face off Saturday at 2 p.m. at Huether Match Pointe.