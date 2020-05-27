Augustana University statement on Summit League’s Decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — During these unprecedented times dealing with COVID-19, Augustana remains focused on serving our current students and executing our strategic plan. Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 is a 10-year strategic plan, and while we are disappointed in The Summit League’s decision at this time, we recognize the ever-evolving and shifting landscape within intercollegiate athletics. Just as we have grown as a university and athletics department over the past 10 years, we look forward to even more growth this decade.

While our goal of a Division I conference invitation has not changed, we remain a proud member of the NSIC and of NCAA Division II and will continue to pursue excellence in the classroom, competition and the community.