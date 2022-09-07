SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is excited to bring you live coverage of Augustana Vikings football. All 2022 Vikings home games will be broadcast on KELOXTRA and The CW of the Black Hills as well as livestreamed on KELOLAND.com.

Augustana University will provide the production for each game with JJ Hartigan doing play-by-play while KELOLAND Sports provides game analysis from KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter. The first game is Saturday, September 10 with all kickoffs scheduled for 1:00 P.M. CT/12:00 P.M. MT. The complete broadcast schedule is:

Date Opponent Kick-off Time September 10 Bemidji State 1 p.m. CT September 24 Northern State 1 p.m. CT October 1 University of Sioux Falls 1 p.m. CT October 15 Wayne State 1 p.m. CT October 22 Minnesota State 1 p.m. CT November 5 Minnesota Duluth 1 p.m. CT

“We’re excited to bring Augie football to KELOXTRA,” said Mari Ossenfort Vice President and General Manager for KELOLAND Media Group. “This is another opportunity to provide more local programming to our viewers.”

“Being able to showcase the excellence of Augustana University and Augustana football to a wider audience this fall is exciting,” said Vikings Athletics Director Josh Morton. “Our home schedule is as tough as it gets as we chase another NSIC Championship.”

About KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP

KELOLAND Media Group is the leading media company in the region. It owns and operates television stations, websites and mobile news applications. KELOLAND TV is one of the highest rated CBS affiliates in the nation and serves portions of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. KELOLAND News has earned numerous state, regional and national awards for excellence. KELOLAND.com is the region’s most visited local website.

KELOLAND Media Group also programs a MyNetworkTV affiliate through its second digital channel, hosts the ION network on its third digital channel and Court TV Mystery network on its fourth digital channel. It is serves as the CW affiliate on its second digital channel in Rapid City. KELOLAND WeatherNow is the area’s only all-local weather channel and is featured on nearly all cable systems in the region.

KELOLAND Media Group is part of Nexstar Media Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST)