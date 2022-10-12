SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana returns home this weekend for yet another challenging matchup at Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The Vikings will now welcome Wayne State to Sioux Falls.

The two teams have played just 23 times over the past 71 years. Augustana leads the all-time series 13-9-1, but it’s Wayne State who has seen more success in Sioux Falls. The Wildcats are 6-5 when playing in Sioux Falls.

WAYNE STATE WILDCATS

Wayne State is 5-1 this season and they’ve relied on one of the top offenses in the Northern Sun Conference.

Opponent Outcome at University of Mary Win: 33-28 vs. Northern State Win: 13-6 at Minot State Win: 49-10 vs. Concordia-St. Paul Win: 48-21 at Winona State Loss: 38-14 vs. Minnesota State Win: 41-33 Wayne State – 2022 Schedule

The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season two weeks ago at Winona State. However, Wayne State got back into the win column with a 41-33 win over Minnesota State Mankato last week.

The Wildcat offense ranks in the top half in every offensive category in the NSIC.

Wayne State has the third best scoring and total offense. Their rush and pass offense ranks fourth in the conference.

Nick Bohn has paced the Wildcat offense at quarterback as he sits third in the conference for passing yards.

“The offense runs around him and it should,” Augustana head coach Jerry Olszewski said. “He’s a very talented kid; probably the best quarterback in our league. He runs the ball incredibly well, very deceptive and powerful when he needs to be. He also throws the ball really well.”

The Wayne State signal caller has thrown for 1,223 yards and ten touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for 492 yards and four scores.

Anthony Watkins has led the rushing attack with 439 yards on the ground.

The Wildcat defense has struggled this season, but they’ve been complimentary to the offense. Wayne is allowing 22.6 points per game, but scoring 33 points on offense.

Rank Team Scoring Margin 1 Bemidji State 20.1 2 USF 16.5 3 Minnesota Duluth 10.8 4 Wayne State 10.3 5 Augustana 9.5 Top Scoring Margins in NSIC

Despite their offensive struggles, they still have a 10.3 scoring margin, which is actually higher than Augustana. It’s the fourth best scoring margin in the NSIC behind Bemidji State, USF and Minnesota Duluth.

AUGUSTANA VIKINGS

Augustana is also 5-1 this season and just like Wayne State, they suffered their first loss two weeks ago, but bounced back with a win last week.

Opponent Outcome at Concordia-St. Paul Win: 28-14 vs. Bemidji State Win: 30-29 at MSU Moorhead Win: 31-7 vs. Northern State Win: 21-13 vs. USF Loss: 31-24 at Upper Iowa Win: 31-14 Wayne State – 2022 Schedule

The Vikings have only allowed their opponent to score more than 14 points twice this season, but both of those games came against teams that rank at or near the top in the scoring offense in the NSIC.

Bemidji State is the top scoring offense, while USF is the second best. Wayne State sits one spot back of them in third.

The Augie defense has been led by solid play at each level, but this season has seen one player in specific have a historic season.

Senior defensive end, Grayson Diepenbrock has eight sacks this season, which has tied him for the single season sack record.

Diepenbrock has 23.5 sacks for his career, making him the all-time leader in sacks at Augustana.

The Vikings have been strong defensively against the run as they are allowing just 70.7 yards per game.

That ranks them second best in the NSIC and 13th best in all of Division II.

The passing defense has seen some struggles however. Augie is allowed 256.2 passing yards per game, which is second worst in the NSIC.

It’s not surprising that if teams can’t run, that they’re turning to the air more often. That could be part of the reason.

However, the main focus for the defense is to limit points. Yards don’t win games like points do and that’s exactly what the Vikings have done this season.

“You don’t stop this team, you just make sure that you slow them down and the bottom line is keep them out of the endzone,” Olszewski said. “Yards don’t win football games, it’s making sure they don’t score points and our defense is going to be up for the challenge and looking forward to the opportunity.”

THE GAME

Augustana and Wayne State will meet on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. You can watch the game on KELOXTRA, the CW of the Black Hills and KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by JJ Hartigan, with color commentary from KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.