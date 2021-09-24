Augustana to break ground on new hockey arena Oct. 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana’s Division I men’s hockey program will be formally announced at a groundbreaking for an on-campus hockey arena.

Augustana officials say a groundbreaking for the new arena will be held south of 33rd St. on Grange Ave. The Sioux Falls Development Foundation will host the groundbreaking set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Augustana says no further comments about the new hockey program will be made until after the groundbreaking.

In June, the Vikings announced they would add the sport of men’s hockey with the intention to compete at the Division I level. T. Denny Sanford gave a gift to facilitate the opportunity, Augustana officials said.

On Tuesday, Augustana announced it would offer women’s lacrosse, the first collegiate program in the state.