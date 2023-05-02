TOPEKA, Kan. – The Augustana women’s tennis team fell to Washburn, 4-2, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Topeka, Kansas, Tuesday. The Vikings end their season with a 21-4 overall record and another undefeated NSIC season.

Inside the Matchup

Final: Washburn 4, Augustana 2

Series: Washburn leads series 6-2

Singles

Order of Finish: 1, 5, 6, 2, 4

Doubles

Order of Finish: 2, 3, 1