TOPEKA, Kan. – The Augustana women’s tennis team fell to Washburn, 4-2, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Topeka, Kansas, Tuesday. The Vikings end their season with a 21-4 overall record and another undefeated NSIC season. 

Inside the Matchup 
Final: Washburn 4, Augustana 2
Series: Washburn leads series 6-2

Singles

  1. Sofia Smagina (WU) defeats Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, 6-2, 6-0 
  2. Maja Jung (WU) defeats Senem Ocal, 7-5, 6-3
  3. Aleksandra Kistanova (UF) against Casie Curry, 7-6, 6-7, 4-4
  4. Marta Torres Rodriguez (WU) defeats Laura Arce Vieyra, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3
  5. Gabriela Jancikova (AU) defeats Isabella MArtensson, 6-3, 6-4
  6. Margarita Chouliara (AU) defeats Issabella Pensavalle, 6-2, 6-2

Order of Finish: 1, 5, 6, 2, 4

Doubles

  1. Maja Jung/Sofia Smagina (WU) defeats Florentia Hadjigeorgiou/Aleksandra Kistanova, 6-3
  2. Laura Arce Vieyra/Gabriela Jancikova (AU) defeats IsabellaMartensson/Issabella Pensavalle, 6-1
  3. Casie Curry/Marta Torres Rodriguez (WU) defeats Senem Ocal/Emily Granson, 6-3

Order of Finish: 2, 3, 1