TOPEKA, Kan. – The Augustana women’s tennis team fell to Washburn, 4-2, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Topeka, Kansas, Tuesday. The Vikings end their season with a 21-4 overall record and another undefeated NSIC season.
Inside the Matchup
Final: Washburn 4, Augustana 2
Series: Washburn leads series 6-2
Singles
- Sofia Smagina (WU) defeats Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, 6-2, 6-0
- Maja Jung (WU) defeats Senem Ocal, 7-5, 6-3
- Aleksandra Kistanova (UF) against Casie Curry, 7-6, 6-7, 4-4
- Marta Torres Rodriguez (WU) defeats Laura Arce Vieyra, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3
- Gabriela Jancikova (AU) defeats Isabella MArtensson, 6-3, 6-4
- Margarita Chouliara (AU) defeats Issabella Pensavalle, 6-2, 6-2
Order of Finish: 1, 5, 6, 2, 4
Doubles
- Maja Jung/Sofia Smagina (WU) defeats Florentia Hadjigeorgiou/Aleksandra Kistanova, 6-3
- Laura Arce Vieyra/Gabriela Jancikova (AU) defeats IsabellaMartensson/Issabella Pensavalle, 6-1
- Casie Curry/Marta Torres Rodriguez (WU) defeats Senem Ocal/Emily Granson, 6-3
Order of Finish: 2, 3, 1