Augustana tennis clinches 11th straight NSIC title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — The No. 25 Augustana women’s tennis team repeated history against Southwest Minnesota State on Wednesday afternoon, besting the Mustangs 7-0 and securing the 11th straight NSIC regular season title at Huether Tennis Centre.

The Vikings are now 13-2 and 9-0 in conference play, while the Mustangs move to 7-7 and 7-3 in the loop.

In doubles action, Grace Goble and Laura Arce Vieyra bested their opponents in the No. 2 slot 6-3. Sophomore duo Emily Granson and Aleksandra Kistanova also executed a win to secure the doubles point, winning 6-3 in No. 3 doubles.

The Vikings swept singles play with Florentia Hadjigeorgiou pulling off a double-bagel in the No. 2 slot. Freshman Valeriya Monko prevailed in a tough matchup at the No. 1 position, winning the tiebreak 10-7.

Margarita Chouliara and Arce Vieyra both garnered wins going 6-0, 6-1, in No. 3 singles and No. 4 singles, respectively.

Kistanova and Goble also came away with victories in singles play. Kistanova took No. 5 singles in 6-4, 6-0 fashion while Goble won 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 6 slot.

NCAA Consideration

Announced on Wednesday, the NCAA released its initial regional rankings for 2021 marked as “under consideration” due to the disparity of play in the season. Augustana is the only NSIC school represented of the seven teams listed from the Central Region. The Central Region consists of 28 total teams. The postseason tournament winner from each of the region’s conferences receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Central Region Tournament and will be joined by the next two highest ranked teams in the final standings, totaling six teams in the regional.

Up Next

The Vikings will return to action this weekend with a couple of matches against Upper Iowa and Northwest Missouri State. The contest with Upper Iowa is slated for Saturday at 3 p.m. and Northwest Missouri State match will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. Both matches are slated to take place at the Huether Tennis Centre.