TOPEKA, Kan. (AUGIE) — The Augustana women’s tennis team toppled Southeastern Oklahoma State Monday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Augustana took down the champions of the GAC by a 4-1 score. The Vikings, with a No. 27 national ranking from the ITA, move to a 21-3 overall record.

Quotable from Coach Kurtz: It was a great win for our women today. The conditions were a little rough with the windy conditions, but we weren’t bothered by that and came out strong. We’ve had a few good weeks of outdoor practice now, so we are more comfortable playing outside and it showed against a good Southeastern Oklahoma State team. We played strong doubles and then the women battled in every singles match. Gabriela got the clinch for us today and now we need to get ready for Washburn tomorrow.

Inside the Matchup

Final: Augustana 4, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1

Series: Series tied at 1-1

Singles

Florentia Hadjigeorgiou (AU) defeats Vanessa Nitu, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 Georgia Hosking (SOSU) defeats Senem Ocal, 6-3, 7-5 Aleksandra Kistanova (AU) unfinished against Sara Gonzalez, 7-6, 3-3, UF Laura Arce Vieyra (AU) unfinished against Chiara Matteodo, 6-1, 5-7, UF Gabriela Jancikova (AU) defeats Michelle Markovic, 6-1, 7-5 Margarita Chouliara (AU) defeats Rhythm Aswal, 6-2, 6-2

Order of Finish: 6, 2, 1, 5

Doubles

Florentia Hadjigeorgiou/Aleksandra Kistanova (AU) defeats Sara Gonzalez and Georgia Hosking, 6-2 Laura Arce Vieyra/Gabriela Jancikova (AU) defeats Michelle Markovic and Rhythm Aswal, 6-2 Chiara Matteodo and Vanessa Nitu unfinished against Senem Ocal/Emily Granson (AU), 5-4, UF

Order of Finish: 1,2

Up Next The Vikings face host Washburn at 1 p.m. on Tuesday for the right to advance to the National Championship Site in Orlando, Florida, beginning May 11. Tuesday marks the second-straight you AU and WU matchup for the right to advance. In last year’s NCAA Tournament, Washburn prevailed, 4-3. Augustana looks to reverse the fortune as last year the two squads met in the regular season with AU winning. This year, the two squads met on Feb. 19 with Washburn working a 4-2 victory.