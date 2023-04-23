SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana baseball team earned a doubleheader split with Upper Iowa at Ronken Field Sunday.

The Vikings won the first game 5-4 before falling 11-10 in 15 innings in the second contest.

In the opener, Augustana scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pick up the win in the seven-inning affair.

In the nightcap, Bryce Hall smacked a solo home run to left center in the top of the 15th to give the Peacocks the victory.

Augustana will be back in action at Wayne State on Wednesday.