SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede continued their hot streak with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Omaha Lancers at Ralston Arena Friday night. Jared Westcott scored the overtime-winning goal with a minute into the extra session. Isaac Hankemeyer-Howe and Jakub Lewandowski also scored in the contest, while Jaxson Stauber collected his third consecutive win in as many starts, saving 28 of 30 shots.

The Sioux Falls Stampede picked up where the they left off last week, going 2-0-1-0 in three games over the Thanksgiving holiday, with a goal from Isaac Hankemeyer-Howe six minutes into the first period. Leading-scorer Brian Carrabes dumped a puck in the offensive zone, retrieved it behind the net and passed it to Hankemeyer-Howe for the score over the left shoulder of netminder Kyle McClellan. The Lancers outshot the Herd eight to six in the first period.