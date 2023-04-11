SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana softball team saw two sides of the coin Tuesday, one with an offensive outburst in a 9-1 win, and one without the offensive prowess in a 2-0 loss to Sioux Falls. The doubleheader was played at Bowden Field but due to the contest serving as an NSIC site reversal, AU was the visiting team on the scoreboard.



Augustana is now 22-11 on the season and 9-3 in the NSIC. Sioux Falls is 15-16, 6-6.



Game One: Augustana 9, Sioux Falls 1

This one was never in doubt as the Vikings plated two runs in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and two in the seventh.



The scoring started with a two-run double by the NSIC’s leader in doubles, Torri Chute . She scored Gracey Brink and Abby Lien on the play.



The Cougars scored their lone run of the game in the bottom of the third on a double of their own.



From there it was all Augustana as Ashton Dorman pummeled a pitch into the strong southerly wind, clearing the Bowden Field fence in left-center.



A couple of batters later, Andrea Cain tripled in Sydney Herbert for the 4-1 score. In the top of the fifth, Dorman singled up the middle to score Chute, pushing the game to a 5-1 score.



Gracey Brink pushed home Liz Dierks in the sixth while Abby Lien tripled in Andrea Cain just a batter later for the commanding 7-1 lead.



The final runs of the game came on Cain’s third triple of the game, knocking a ball down the right-field line to score Dierks and Herbert for the 9-1 score.



All while the offense was clicking to the tune of 14 hits, Hailey Houston was dealing in the pitcher’s circle, striking out seven while allowing just four hits and one run. The win was the 12th of the year for the sophomore.



Game Two: Sioux Falls 2, Augustana 0

In stark contrast to game one, Augustana’s offense was limited to just one hit, a first-inning single by Torri Chute . However, the Cougars’ offense also struggled, hitting just three hits in the seven-inning affair.



One of the three hits was a home run, proving to be the only difference in the game, coming in the bottom of the sixth inning.



Pitching well enough to win, Lexi Lander tossed the complete game, facing 23 batters and striking out two and allowing just the three hits.



Up Next

Augustana is at home for two-straight doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday. First, AU hosts NSIC-leading MSU Moorhead on Saturday. On Sunday, the Vikings host Northern State. Both doubleheaders are slated to begin at noon at Bowden Field.