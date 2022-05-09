SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana softball team learned their fate on Monday as they will continue postseason play against Arkansas Tech in NCAA Tournament.
The Vikings went 47-8 in 2022, while finishing 27-3 in conference play alone. Augie went 4-0 in the NSIC Tournament to claim the championship.
They’ll now join Southern Arkansas and Arkansas Tech in Edmond, Oklahoma. Central Oklahoma is the host seed.
The Vikings met Arkansas Tech back Sunday, February 6. Augie suffered a 6-3 loss.
In the rest of the field, Augustana defeated Southern Arkansas 7-5 on February 5. The Vikings have not yet played Central Oklahoma this season.
Augustana and Arkansas Tech will play on Thursday. The start time is yet to be announced.